iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Is One Stock You Should Watch

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.76, to imply an increase of 11.80% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The IHRT share’s 52-week high remains $27.02, putting it -176.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.43. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 868.50K shares over the past 3 months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

After registering a 11.80% upside in the last session, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.80 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 11.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.16%, and 6.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.61%. Short interest in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 4.46 days time to cover.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iHeartMedia Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares are -47.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 164.22% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 136.40% this quarter before jumping 1,800.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $955.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 96.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iHeartMedia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

iHeartMedia Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.11% of the shares at 108.17% float percentage. In total, 105.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 18.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $429.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.43 million shares, or about 8.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $197.49 million.

We also have PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, PIMCO Income Fd holds roughly 9.03 million shares. This is just over 7.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 59.86 million.