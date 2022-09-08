Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -113.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HBM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.88%, and 2.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.59%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 14.31 million shares and set a 8.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.92, implying an increase of 40.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.66 and $9.17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBM has been trading -124.21% off suggested target high and -13.94% from its likely low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are -47.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -106.70% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $309.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $396.55 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -68.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.10% annually.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.38% of the shares at 76.45% float percentage. In total, 76.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 16.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 30.99 million shares, or about 11.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $126.77 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF holds roughly 5.02 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.82 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 19.71 million.