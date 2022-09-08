How Much Is TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.21, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The TTE share’s 52-week high remains $61.15, putting it -24.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.21. The company has a valuation of $128.93B, with an average of 3.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TotalEnergies SE (TTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTE a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.21.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the latest session, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.04 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.82%, and -2.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.20%. Short interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.23, implying an increase of 23.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $51.04 and $94.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTE has been trading -91.02% off suggested target high and -3.72% from its likely low.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TotalEnergies SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares are -1.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.04% against 34.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 152.80% this quarter before jumping 81.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $54.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.87 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.05 billion and $46.85 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.60% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 303.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TotalEnergies SE has a forward dividend ratio of 2.86, with the share yield ticking at 5.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

TotalEnergies SE insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.61% of the shares at 6.61% float percentage. In total, 6.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.05 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 21.0 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.06 billion.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 12.88 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $678.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.18 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 430.34 million.