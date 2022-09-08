Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Has Dropped -15.90% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $131.10, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The HLT share’s 52-week high remains $167.99, putting it -28.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $108.41. The company has a valuation of $36.03B, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the latest session, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 131.50 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.43%, and 0.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.90%. Short interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw shorts transact 5.86 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares are -2.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.73% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before jumping 59.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 156.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.09% annually.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.12% of the shares at 103.94% float percentage. In total, 102.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.68 million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.9 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.23 million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.07 billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Amcap Fund holds roughly 8.69 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $968.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.06 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 1.22 billion.