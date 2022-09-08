Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s traded shares stood at 7.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply an increase of 5.48% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The HL share’s 52-week high remains $7.66, putting it -89.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $2.10B, with an average of 4.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hecla Mining Company (HL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

After registering a 5.48% upside in the last session, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.04 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.02%, and -12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.58%. Short interest in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) saw shorts transact 18.19 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.28, implying an increase of 35.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HL has been trading -122.77% off suggested target high and -17.57% from its likely low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hecla Mining Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares are -42.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -85.71% against -20.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $190.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $219.29 million and $193.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.10% before dropping -4.40% in the following quarter.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hecla Mining Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Hecla Mining Company insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.54% of the shares at 67.66% float percentage. In total, 66.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 51.37 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $337.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 50.45 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $331.47 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hecla Mining Company (HL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 28.56 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.89 million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about 77.98 million.