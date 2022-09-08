Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Gain Of 33.44% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 25.40% – What Should You Do Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 9.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.68, to imply a decrease of -2.85% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.99, putting it -53.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.09. The company has a valuation of $25.08B, with an average of 9.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.85% downside in the last session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.99 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.50%, and 2.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.40%. Short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 18.23 million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are -21.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.11% against 10.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 72.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $5.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.6 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 148.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.15% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.66% of the shares at 82.90% float percentage. In total, 82.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 99.71 million shares (or 10.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 72.92 million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.76 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Company (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 29.14 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $913.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.27 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 792.34 million.