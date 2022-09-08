Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -47.85% Year-To-Date

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.55, to imply a decrease of -6.31% or -$1.25 in intraday trading. The GDYN share’s 52-week high remains $42.81, putting it -130.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.09. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.39K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -6.31% downside in the latest session, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.79 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.25%, and 1.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.85%. Short interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw shorts transact 1.71 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares are 88.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 6.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $73.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.94 million and $50.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.70% before jumping 47.20% in the following quarter.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 34.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.82% of the shares at 105.35% float percentage. In total, 68.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 7.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.03 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $70.8 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 24.64 million.