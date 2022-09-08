Following A -32.94% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX)?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply an increase of 7.65% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The STBX share’s 52-week high remains $46.21, putting it -1162.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $153.00M, with an average of 6.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

After registering a 7.65% upside in the latest session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.11 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 7.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.94%. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.92%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) estimates and forecasts

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.