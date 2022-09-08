First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Stocks Rise 54.66% YTD; What Next For It?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $137.66, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $2.86 in intraday trading. The FSLR share’s 52-week high remains $135.20, putting it 1.79% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.60. The company has a valuation of $14.53B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for First Solar Inc. (FSLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSLR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the latest session, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 139.91 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.21%, and 26.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.66%. Short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw shorts transact 4.67 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $129.63, implying a decrease of -6.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $76.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSLR has been trading -27.12% off suggested target high and 44.79% from its likely low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are 69.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -98.17% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -161.90% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $740.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $873 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.64% annually.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders hold 10.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.20% of the shares at 92.04% float percentage. In total, 82.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.77 million shares (or 14.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.32 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.28 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $395.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 386.72 million.