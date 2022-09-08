First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS): How Can A Stock Be Down -59.15% Year To Date, But Still Loser

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 11.06% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The FHS share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -547.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $19.07M, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FHS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

After registering a 11.06% upside in the latest session, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7501 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 11.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and -31.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.15%. Short interest in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw shorts transact 42760.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.28, implying an increase of 98.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.28 and $45.28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FHS has been trading -6277.46% off suggested target high and -6277.46% from its likely low.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.80% compared to the previous financial year.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.18% of the shares at 32.18% float percentage. In total, 32.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 22.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 59700.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $89550.0.