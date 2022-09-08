FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX): Can A Stock Be -22.05% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $200.35, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$1.27 in intraday trading. The FDX share’s 52-week high remains $266.79, putting it -33.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $192.82. The company has a valuation of $53.19B, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for FedEx Corporation (FDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FDX a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.24.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the latest session, FedEx Corporation (FDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 214.41 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.56%, and -11.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.05%. Short interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) saw shorts transact 3.76 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $291.38, implying an increase of 31.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $245.00 and $342.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FDX has been trading -70.7% off suggested target high and -22.29% from its likely low.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FedEx Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares are -1.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.37% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.90% this quarter before jumping 14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $23.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.88 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -22.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.46% annually.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FedEx Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

FedEx Corporation insiders hold 7.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.48% of the shares at 79.62% float percentage. In total, 73.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 7.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 17.33 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.01 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 10.81 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.45 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.66 million, or 3.33% of the shares, all valued at about 2.0 billion.