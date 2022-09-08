Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Has Fallen -69.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.76, to imply an increase of 3.19% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $13.14, putting it -69.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $505.25M, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 964.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a 3.19% upside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.95 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.01%, and 20.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.20%. Short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw shorts transact 12.13 million shares and set a 15.2 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are 77.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.08% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.30% this quarter before jumping 65.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $18.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -78.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.37% of the shares at 85.20% float percentage. In total, 84.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.15 million shares (or 12.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 6.0 million shares, or about 9.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27.84 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 7.69 million.