Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Have Gained 36.33% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares stood at 6.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.49, to imply a decrease of -5.81% or -$2.19 in intraday trading. The EQNR share’s 52-week high remains $42.53, putting it -19.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.04. The company has a valuation of $111.81B, with an average of 4.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Equinor ASA (EQNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

After registering a -5.81% downside in the last session, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.16 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -5.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.86%, and -2.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.33%. Short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw shorts transact 9.7 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.61, implying an increase of 12.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $47.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQNR has been trading -33.05% off suggested target high and 4.2% from its likely low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equinor ASA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares are 6.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.87% against 34.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 256.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.80% annually.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinor ASA has a forward dividend ratio of 1.31, with the share yield ticking at 3.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.38% of the shares at 5.38% float percentage. In total, 5.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Folketrygdfondet. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 112.5 million shares (or 3.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 10.25 million shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $363.94 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund holds roughly 8.34 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $295.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.05 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 179.18 million.