EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Could See A -23.76% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $117.95, to imply an increase of 0.66% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The EOG share’s 52-week high remains $145.98, putting it -23.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.15. The company has a valuation of $67.08B, with an average of 2.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EOG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.29.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

After registering a 0.66% upside in the latest session, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.46 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.84%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.88%. Short interest in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw shorts transact 5.64 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $148.76, implying an increase of 20.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $119.00 and $177.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOG has been trading -50.06% off suggested target high and -0.89% from its likely low.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EOG Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares are 1.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.28% against 43.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.60% this quarter before jumping 45.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.62 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 864.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.48% annually.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EOG Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

EOG Resources Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.63% of the shares at 89.99% float percentage. In total, 89.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 52.99 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.69 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.37 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.25 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.92 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.64 billion.