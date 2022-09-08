Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Has Decreased By -15.61 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares stood at 5.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.21, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The CFG share’s 52-week high remains $57.00, putting it -57.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.35. The company has a valuation of $18.17B, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CFG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.24.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.34 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.44%, and -2.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.37%. Short interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw shorts transact 7.82 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.11, implying an increase of 21.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFG has been trading -54.65% off suggested target high and 8.86% from its likely low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citizens Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares are -20.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.29% against -6.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.10% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.21 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 132.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.81% annually.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 14 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.68, with the share yield ticking at 4.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Citizens Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.25% of the shares at 85.59% float percentage. In total, 85.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 48.84 million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.83 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.85 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 21.6 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $770.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.18 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 552.0 million.