Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 8.07% Gain

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.01, to imply an increase of 4.96% or $2.22 in intraday trading. The CSIQ share’s 52-week high remains $47.69, putting it -1.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.15. The company has a valuation of $3.06B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CSIQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

After registering a 4.96% upside in the last session, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.16 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.07%, and 20.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.24%. Short interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw shorts transact 3.81 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.33, implying an increase of 2.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSIQ has been trading -19.12% off suggested target high and 19.17% from its likely low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are 29.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.40% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 194.40% this quarter before jumping 38.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -38.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders hold 21.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.18% of the shares at 71.47% float percentage. In total, 56.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.72 million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.26 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $150.54 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 49.01 million.