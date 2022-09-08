Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Stock?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 12.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.55, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $17.79, putting it -31.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.67. The company has a valuation of $19.62B, with an average of 12.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the last session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.69 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.19%, and 0.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.13%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 42.71 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.94, implying an increase of 9.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN has been trading -25.46% off suggested target high and 18.82% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are -4.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.19% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.86 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 29.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 4.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.11% of the shares at 83.85% float percentage. In total, 83.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 162.79 million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 136.9 million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.0 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 41.53 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $607.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.65 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 477.39 million.