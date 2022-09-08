Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Have Declined -77.86% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares stood at 4.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 42.76% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The BNTC share’s 52-week high remains $4.78, putting it -475.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $4.91M, with an average of 60100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNTC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

After registering a 42.76% upside in the latest session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 42.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.82%, and -25.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.86%. Short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 91.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTC has been trading -1104.82% off suggested target high and -1104.82% from its likely low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Benitec Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares are -72.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.99% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.80% this quarter before jumping 88.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.50% compared to the previous financial year.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 9.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.67% of the shares at 20.72% float percentage. In total, 18.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 78371.0 shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 74773.0 shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30435.0, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 31956.0.