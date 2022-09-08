Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Have Dipped -25.51% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares stood at 5.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.71, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BCS share’s 52-week high remains $12.20, putting it -58.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.88. The company has a valuation of $30.11B, with an average of 5.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Barclays PLC (BCS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, Barclays PLC (BCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.99 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.15%, and -5.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.51%. Short interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw shorts transact 9.98 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 29.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.01 and $16.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCS has been trading -112.84% off suggested target high and -3.89% from its likely low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barclays PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barclays PLC (BCS) shares are -6.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.39% against 4.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 323.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barclays PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 5.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays PLC insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.23% of the shares at 3.23% float percentage. In total, 3.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.74 million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 11.67 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $92.23 million.

We also have DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barclays PLC (BCS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, DFA International Value Series holds roughly 7.04 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 23.81 million.