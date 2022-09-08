Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 10.91% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ATXI share’s 52-week high remains $1.85, putting it -640.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $5.04M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 271.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATXI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

After registering a 10.91% upside in the latest session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 10.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.02%, and -22.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.18%. Short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw shorts transact 30100.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 97.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATXI has been trading -4700.0% off suggested target high and -4700.0% from its likely low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 51.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.77% of the shares at 9.82% float percentage. In total, 4.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 2.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $56660.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 60201.0.