After This Week’s -6.03% Loss In VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC), We Just Learned Something New

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply a decrease of -5.35% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The VHC share’s 52-week high remains $4.45, putting it -151.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $132.15M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 451.19K shares over the past 3 months.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

After registering a -5.35% downside in the latest session, VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -5.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.03%, and -5.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.08%. Short interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 6.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.00, implying an increase of 95.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VHC has been trading -1933.9% off suggested target high and -1933.9% from its likely low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -115.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VirnetX Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

VirnetX Holding Corp insiders hold 10.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.11% of the shares at 24.76% float percentage. In total, 22.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 4.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC with 1.39 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 2.57 million.