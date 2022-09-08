After The Stock Rose 2.19% Over The Week, Is CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) Still A Buy?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.63, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CTT share’s 52-week high remains $12.41, putting it -16.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.18. The company has a valuation of $543.34M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the latest session, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.89 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.19%, and -0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.31%. Short interest in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 7.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTT has been trading -12.89% off suggested target high and -3.48% from its likely low.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) shares are 31.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -106.67% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -125.00% this quarter before falling -104.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.05 million and $22.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.20% before dropping -14.20% in the following quarter.

CTT Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 2.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s Major holders

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.76% of the shares at 90.75% float percentage. In total, 89.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.14 million shares, or about 8.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $33.91 million.

We also have James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, James Alpha Funds Tr-Easterly Global Real Estate Fd holds roughly 1.74 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 11.42 million.