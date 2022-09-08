After Falling -0.40% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.99, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $10.57, putting it -5.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.08. The company has a valuation of $872.31M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 690.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the last session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.43 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.40%, and 12.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.43%. Short interest in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.35, implying an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $21.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIST has been trading -116.22% off suggested target high and -20.12% from its likely low.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are 18.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 344.44% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,340.00% this quarter before jumping 97.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 16.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.36% of the shares at 31.46% float percentage. In total, 26.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 3.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.45 million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.29 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 76648.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60242.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.45 million.