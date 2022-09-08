After A Decline Of -157.88% From The High, Can BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Recover Quickly?

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s traded shares stood at 14.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply a decrease of -9.59% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The BIVI share’s 52-week high remains $8.02, putting it -157.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $96.94M, with an average of 91870.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 66.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioVie Inc. (BIVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

After registering a -9.59% downside in the last session, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, dropping -9.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.81%, and 53.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.89%. Short interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw shorts transact 78340.0 shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 71.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIVI has been trading -350.16% off suggested target high and -125.08% from its likely low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioVie Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) shares are 3.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.58% against 11.90%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioVie Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

BioVie Inc. insiders hold 79.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.40% of the shares at 31.44% float percentage. In total, 6.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.56 million shares, or about 10.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.67 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32672.0, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.