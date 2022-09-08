A Look At Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.69, to imply an increase of 7.00% or $2.47 in intraday trading. The Z share’s 52-week high remains $104.05, putting it -176.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.61. The company has a valuation of $8.63B, with an average of 3.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Zillow Group Inc. (Z), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give Z a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

After registering a 7.00% upside in the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.19 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.57%, and -9.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.84%. Short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw shorts transact 27.93 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.68, implying an increase of 7.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, Z has been trading -45.93% off suggested target high and 25.71% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.70% this quarter before jumping 145.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $979.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $570.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.31 billion and $2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.20% before dropping -71.50% in the following quarter.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders hold 9.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.75% of the shares at 109.73% float percentage. In total, 99.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.39 million shares (or 20.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.68 million shares, or about 13.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 8.08 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $321.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.79 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 235.96 million.