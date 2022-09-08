a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Has Recovered 40.41% So Far, But Another -421.58% Loss Is Possible.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.92, to imply an increase of 23.73% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The AKA share’s 52-week high remains $15.23, putting it -421.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $373.79M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

After registering a 23.73% upside in the last session, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95 this Wednesday, 09/07/22, jumping 23.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.71%, and 41.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.43%. Short interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.90, implying an increase of 25.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.20 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKA has been trading -105.48% off suggested target high and 24.66% from its likely low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) shares are -32.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -86.67% against -3.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $162.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.8 million.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. insiders hold 34.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.01% of the shares at 92.31% float percentage. In total, 60.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 67.84 million shares (or 52.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stephens Investment Management Group with 2.08 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.21 million.

We also have Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.42 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 1.83 million.