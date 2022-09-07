XpresSpa Group Inc. Stock Forecast 2022: XpresSpa Group Inc. Is Weak With -90.48% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.06 million XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $100.90M. XSPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.57% off its 52-week high of $2.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at XpresSpa Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.99K.

Analysts gave the XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XSPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

With action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.02%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 12.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XSPA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.48% for it to hit the projected low.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XpresSpa Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.46% over the past 6 months, a -800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XpresSpa Group Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -220.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.42 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XpresSpa Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.09 million and $9.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for XpresSpa Group Inc. earnings to increase by 101.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

XSPA Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of XpresSpa Group Inc. shares while 14.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.95%. There are 14.57% institutions holding the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 5.18 million XSPA shares worth $5.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 1.98 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $3.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.69 million.