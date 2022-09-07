Home  »  Company   »  Will Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) In ...

Will Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.14 changed hands at -$0.24 or -7.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $117.76M. SJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.48% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 44.27% up since then. When we look at Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.80K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.73 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -7.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.49%, with the 5-day performance at 5.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -23.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. .

Sponsored

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Scienjoy Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -16.00%.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.78% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares while 0.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.99%. There are 0.40% institutions holding the Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million SJ shares worth $0.33 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 75600.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

With 17909.0 shares estimated at $56413.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]