Will Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.60 changed hands at $1.19 or 7.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $824.19M. EHAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.11% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.65, which suggests the last value was 29.82% up since then. When we look at Enhabit Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EHAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Enhabit Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Instantly EHAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.89 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 7.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.60%, with the 5-day performance at 10.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) is 30.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EHAB’s forecast low is $16.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Enhabit Inc. earnings to increase by 49.70%.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Enhabit Inc. shares while 4.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.11%.