Why Should You Invest In Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN)?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.09 or -7.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.74M. CGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -612.38% off its 52-week high of $7.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was -5.71% down since then. When we look at Compugen Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.42K.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.58%, with the 5-day performance at -13.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -28.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compugen Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.53% over the past 6 months, a -4.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Compugen Ltd. earnings to decrease by -8.90%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.63% of Compugen Ltd. shares while 41.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.05%. There are 41.57% institutions holding the Compugen Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.47% of the shares, roughly 10.78 million CGEN shares worth $19.95 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 6.87 million shares worth $22.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 6.5 million shares estimated at $12.03 million under it, the former controlled 7.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $5.59 million.