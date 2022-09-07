When Will Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.96 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. CRDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.89% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.61, which suggests the last value was 33.56% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.48K.

Analysts gave the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRDO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.29 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.24%, with the 5-day performance at -7.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is -19.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRDO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.28% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.7 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $49.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -27.60%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.65% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 26.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.12%. There are 26.62% institutions holding the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.02% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million CRDO shares worth $133.26 million.

Mass Ave Global Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.98% or 4.33 million shares worth $65.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.19 million shares estimated at $124.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $9.49 million.