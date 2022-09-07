What Is The Performance Outlook For Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 2.57 million Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.50 changing hands around $0.45 or 2.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.85B. JWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.92% off its 52-week high of $36.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.83, which suggests the last value was 9.03% up since then. When we look at Nordstrom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Analysts gave the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended JWN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordstrom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.56 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is -23.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JWN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordstrom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.96% over the past 6 months, a 126.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordstrom Inc. will rise 89.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.46 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Nordstrom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $4.49 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Nordstrom Inc. earnings to increase by 125.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.16% per year.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25. The 4.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 4.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.55% of Nordstrom Inc. shares while 61.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.56%. There are 61.69% institutions holding the Nordstrom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 10.33 million JWN shares worth $190.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 9.69 million shares worth $178.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $60.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $59.8 million.