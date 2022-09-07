Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $16.05 changed hands at $0.65 or 4.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $433.35M. TNP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.68% off its 52-week high of $16.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the last value was 56.7% up since then. When we look at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.24K.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Instantly TNP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.66 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 121.69%, with the 5-day performance at 1.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is 30.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNP’s forecast low is $13.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.03% over the past 6 months, a 183.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will rise 188.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.54 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $188.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.85 million and $77.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 143.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited earnings to increase by 181.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28. The 2.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.91% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares while 14.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.74%. There are 14.15% institutions holding the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million TNP shares worth $9.69 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.89% or 0.34 million shares worth $3.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $4.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 89834.0 shares worth around $0.81 million.