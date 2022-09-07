Home  »  Science   »  The Stock Of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Was ...

The Stock Of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $3.25 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.60 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $693.89M. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1853.85% off its 52-week high of $50.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 23.85% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. .

Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.72 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -17.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.99 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 12.30%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 17.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.55%. There are 17.50% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million BKKT shares worth $13.29 million.

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 1.08 million shares worth $2.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $2.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $5.64 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]