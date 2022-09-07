The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 4.53 million The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.08 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.35B. KHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.01% off its 52-week high of $44.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.78, which suggests the last value was 11.6% up since then. When we look at The Kraft Heinz Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 million.

Analysts gave the The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended KHC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Kraft Heinz Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.48 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.26%, with the 5-day performance at -1.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KHC’s forecast low is $34.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.31% for it to hit the projected low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Kraft Heinz Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.77% over the past 6 months, a -8.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Kraft Heinz Company will fall -6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.33 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that The Kraft Heinz Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.32 billion and $6.71 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Kraft Heinz Company earnings to increase by 180.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.60% per year.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 4.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares while 73.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.26%. There are 73.01% institutions holding the The Kraft Heinz Company stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 26.61% of the shares, roughly 325.63 million KHC shares worth $12.83 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.69% or 57.38 million shares worth $2.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.34 million shares estimated at $1.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million shares worth around $767.04 million.