Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.16 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $29.03 changed hands at -$1.15 or -3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.79B. TDOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -440.2% off its 52-week high of $156.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.38, which suggests the last value was 5.68% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 25 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.46 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.38%, with the 5-day performance at -6.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -22.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.43% over the past 6 months, a -4,524.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -557.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $609.02 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $641.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 49.00%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 82.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.33%. There are 82.26% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.59% of the shares, roughly 20.29 million TDOC shares worth $673.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 13.24 million shares worth $954.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $369.01 million under it, the former controlled 6.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $301.55 million.