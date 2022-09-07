Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.22% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.94 million Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.53 changed hands at $0.87 or 5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.98B. SG’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.59% off its 52-week high of $56.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.78, which suggests the last value was 38.51% up since then. When we look at Sweetgreen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Analysts gave the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sweetgreen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.16 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is -3.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sweetgreen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.12% over the past 6 months, a 71.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.37 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sweetgreen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $146.18 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sweetgreen Inc. earnings to decrease by -317.70%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.90% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares while 71.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.38%. There are 71.25% institutions holding the Sweetgreen Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.52% of the shares, roughly 13.95 million SG shares worth $446.31 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.10% or 13.54 million shares worth $433.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $120.84 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $83.22 million.