Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Freshworks Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.40 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.86B. FRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -298.21% off its 52-week high of $53.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.51, which suggests the last value was 21.57% up since then. When we look at Freshworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FRSH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freshworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.39 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is -12.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSH’s forecast low is $14.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freshworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.72% over the past 6 months, a 19.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.24 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Freshworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $127.24 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Freshworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Freshworks Inc. shares while 67.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.45%. There are 67.06% institutions holding the Freshworks Inc. stock share, with Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.34% of the shares, roughly 6.73 million FRSH shares worth $120.59 million.

Steadview Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 6.06 million shares worth $108.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $52.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $29.01 million.