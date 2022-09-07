SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.21 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.09B. SM’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.23% off its 52-week high of $54.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.01, which suggests the last value was 54.96% up since then. When we look at SM Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the SM Energy Company (SM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SM Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Instantly SM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.95 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.44%, with the 5-day performance at -7.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 11.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SM’s forecast low is $40.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.24% for it to hit the projected low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SM Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.31% over the past 6 months, a 365.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SM Energy Company will rise 21,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 213.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $787.32 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that SM Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $800.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $563.85 million and $760.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for SM Energy Company earnings to increase by 104.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 80.00% per year.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 0.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of SM Energy Company shares while 87.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.32%. There are 87.02% institutions holding the SM Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.07% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million SM shares worth $762.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 14.04 million shares worth $546.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.63 million shares estimated at $295.0 million under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $137.83 million.