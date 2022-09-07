Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 25.48 million Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.46 changing hands around $0.8 or 30.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.85M. SIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -758.38% off its 52-week high of $29.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 63.58% up since then. When we look at Sidus Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.22 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 30.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.71%, with the 5-day performance at -1.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -17.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIDU’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sidus Space Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.28% over the past 6 months, a -30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sidus Space Inc. earnings to increase by 20.00%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares while 2.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.37%. There are 2.37% institutions holding the Sidus Space Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million SIDU shares worth $0.51 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 54992.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 18738.0 shares worth around $63523.0.