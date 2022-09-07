SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.57 million SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.17 changed hands at $0.49 or 10.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. SES’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.86% off its 52-week high of $11.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 30.17% up since then. When we look at SES AI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.68K.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.56 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 10.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.04%, with the 5-day performance at 13.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 5.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.5 days.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.63% of SES AI Corporation shares while 36.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.05%. There are 36.80% institutions holding the SES AI Corporation stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 33.06 million SES shares worth $299.16 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.37% or 31.52 million shares worth $285.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $10.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $10.45 million.