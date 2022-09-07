Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $840.49M. SGMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.57% off its 52-week high of $11.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 41.46% up since then. When we look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SGMO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.76 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.93%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 2.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGMO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -369.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.14% over the past 6 months, a -4.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. will fall -6.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.63 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $24.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.00%.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.91% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 55.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.13%. There are 55.78% institutions holding the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.92% of the shares, roughly 11.62 million SGMO shares worth $67.48 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 10.58 million shares worth $61.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 5.15 million shares estimated at $21.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $24.87 million.