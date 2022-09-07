Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13.18 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.57 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.59B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -399.9% off its 52-week high of $47.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 28.84% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.28 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.85 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.11%, with the 5-day performance at 2.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -7.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.20% over the past 6 months, a 82.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Robinhood Markets Inc. will rise 85.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $353.08 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $386.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc. earnings to increase by 80.10%.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 03.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.10% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 63.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.97%. There are 63.38% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with Index Venture Associates VI Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.61% of the shares, roughly 72.34 million HOOD shares worth $692.29 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 58.06 million shares worth $555.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.0 million shares estimated at $210.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 17.51 million shares worth around $167.59 million.