Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 8.7 million Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.15 changing hands around $1.05 or 4.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.34B. PINS’s current price is a discount, trading about -185.1% off its 52-week high of $66.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.14, which suggests the last value was 30.28% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.76 million.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.93 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -2.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinterest Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.29% over the past 6 months, a -53.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest Inc. will fall -78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $664.73 million. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $887.52 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Pinterest Inc. earnings to increase by 338.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.20% per year.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Pinterest Inc. shares while 88.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.95%. There are 88.44% institutions holding the Pinterest Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 51.26 million PINS shares worth $1.18 billion.

Flossbach von Storch AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 32.83 million shares worth $754.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 16.94 million shares estimated at $389.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 15.0 million shares worth around $344.85 million.