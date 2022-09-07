Performance & Trends Of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.33 changed hands at -$0.17 or -6.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.29M. ZEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -343.78% off its 52-week high of $10.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was -3.43% down since then. When we look at Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.61K.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.85 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is -44.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lightning eMotors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.59% over the past 6 months, a 42.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lightning eMotors Inc. will rise 59.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 150.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.81 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Lightning eMotors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.92 million and $6.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 141.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lightning eMotors Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.90%.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.87% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares while 14.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.39%. There are 14.00% institutions holding the Lightning eMotors Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million ZEV shares worth $18.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.94% or 2.22 million shares worth $12.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.29 million shares estimated at $11.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $10.24 million.