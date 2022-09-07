Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ORGO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $3.63 changed hands at $0.14 or 4.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $499.67M. ORGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -379.06% off its 52-week high of $17.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 4.41% up since then. When we look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORGO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.88 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.71%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -41.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORGO’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -258.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -258.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.44% over the past 6 months, a -71.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will fall -46.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.9 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $129 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107.6 million and $113.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 96.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 358.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.41% per year.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.28% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 46.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.67%. There are 46.12% institutions holding the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.47% of the shares, roughly 9.65 million ORGO shares worth $73.55 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 8.46 million shares worth $64.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.51 million shares estimated at $22.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $20.54 million.