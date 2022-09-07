Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Shares Declined By -2.38% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.13M. OIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.83% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OIG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Instantly OIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8561 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.10%, with the 5-day performance at -15.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) is -2.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OIG’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Orbital Energy Group Inc. earnings to increase by 15.70%.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.64% of Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares while 18.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.35%. There are 18.76% institutions holding the Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.64% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million OIG shares worth $5.82 million.

Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 2.9 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $1.53 million.