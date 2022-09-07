Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) : Investors Should Not Dump OXY Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 10.49 million Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.86. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $65.59 changed hands at -$1.29 or -1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $61.96B. OXYâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -17.59% off its 52-week high of $77.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.39, which suggests the last value was 62.81% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.98 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.40 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -1.93% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 130.70%, with the 5-day performance at -11.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 13.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 20.77% over the past 6 months, a 331.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will rise 843.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 228.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.26 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10.19 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.01 billion and $6.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 113.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.18% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 84.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.80%. There are 84.65% institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.55% of the shares, roughly 136.37 million OXY shares worth $7.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.87% or 101.9 million shares worth $5.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 61.02 million shares estimated at $3.59 billion under it, the former controlled 6.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 25.61 million shares worth around $1.45 billion.