Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.06 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $293.94M. MCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.87% off its 52-week high of $14.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was -0.2% down since then. When we look at Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.39K.

Analysts gave the Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Membership Collective Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.46 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.41%, with the 5-day performance at -20.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is -34.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCG’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -137.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Membership Collective Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.94% over the past 6 months, a 54.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Membership Collective Group Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240.77 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Membership Collective Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $279.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.08 million and $165.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Membership Collective Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.10%.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.40% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares while 69.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.23%. There are 69.62% institutions holding the Membership Collective Group Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 26.07% of the shares, roughly 15.65 million MCG shares worth $121.45 million.

Pelham Capital Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.19% or 8.52 million shares worth $66.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $16.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $8.4 million.