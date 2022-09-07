Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.97 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.80B. LYEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.65% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.57, which suggests the last value was 48.78% up since then. When we look at Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.72K.

Analysts gave the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LYEL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.39 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 10.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is -4.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYEL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.57% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.63 million and $2.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -59.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.90% per year.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.88% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares while 59.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.26%. There are 59.10% institutions holding the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock share, with MWG Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.19% of the shares, roughly 20.16 million LYEL shares worth $101.82 million.

Apoletto Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 15.09 million shares worth $76.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $25.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $16.48 million.